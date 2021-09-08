Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
SKE opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.38. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
