Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SKE opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.38. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). Research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.0701414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

