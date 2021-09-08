Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 127.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

