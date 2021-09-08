SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded at Truist Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,809. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $275.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

