Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTS. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,615 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 759,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,009 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,934 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

