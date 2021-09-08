Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GCTAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

