Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMEGF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SMEGF opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

