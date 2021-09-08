SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

SHSP has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SharpSpring stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $220.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 52.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 3,826.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based based marketing technology company. The firm engages in the provision of marketing automation delivery through a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform offers web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow. It operates through SharpSpring Marketing Automation and Perfect Audience Ad Retargeting segments.

