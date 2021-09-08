ShareRing (SHR) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

