Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.004.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.