Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.004.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.
About Sequoia Financial Group
