Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.59. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,447 shares.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $504.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

