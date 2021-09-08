Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,845 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

