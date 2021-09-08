Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,174 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

