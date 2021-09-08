Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

