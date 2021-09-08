Sei Investments Co. Has $10.84 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $17,806,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.