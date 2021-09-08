Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,858 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,128 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cree worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Cree stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

