Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,013 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Perrigo by 34.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.