Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,082 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $26,852,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 38.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 4,551,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,710 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

