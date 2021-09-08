SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.41 Per Share

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SEIT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.55. The stock has a market cap of £761.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
