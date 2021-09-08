SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.41 Per Share

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SEIT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.55. The stock has a market cap of £761.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

