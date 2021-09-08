Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.06 on Monday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

