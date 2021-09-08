Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

