Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.