Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

