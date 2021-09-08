Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 400 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 198.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Appian were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Appian by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Appian by 20.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 3.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

