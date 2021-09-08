Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.