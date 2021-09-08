Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $67,000 Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNMD opened at 2.75 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 5.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.05.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

