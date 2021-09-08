Sandy Spring Bank Invests $50,000 in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

