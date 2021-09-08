Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo Sells 7,958 Shares

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Hordo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 947,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.