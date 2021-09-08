San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 15.4% Higher

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 112,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 108,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$7.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

