salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $263.36. 137,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.31.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 732,056 shares of company stock worth $182,371,962. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.