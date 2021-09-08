salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $263.36. 137,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 732,056 shares of company stock worth $182,371,962. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.