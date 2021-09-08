Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.72. Ryan Specialty Group shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 3,015 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

