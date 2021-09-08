RxSight (RXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RXST stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. RxSight has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

