Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,505 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

