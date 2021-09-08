Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,753 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,753 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Regal Beloit worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

