Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.03 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Allegiant Travel worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $194.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

