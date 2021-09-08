Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Exponent worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

