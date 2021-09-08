Rune Price Hits $359.52 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $359.52 or 0.00780035 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $307,852.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00187471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.95 or 0.07233540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.80 or 0.99513163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.