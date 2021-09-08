Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $115,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,879,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.07. 280,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $343.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

