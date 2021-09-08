Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,077 shares of company stock valued at $31,881,910 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $167.76. 3,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,173. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

