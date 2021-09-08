Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.81. Rover Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

