Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.81. Rover Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

