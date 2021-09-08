Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,317,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ross Stores by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,571,000 after acquiring an additional 324,804 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.