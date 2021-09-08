Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 56.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $344.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.17. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.17 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.62 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,023 shares of company stock valued at $206,324,351 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

