Rogers Communications’ (RCI.B) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.07.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.58 on Wednesday, hitting C$62.35. 1,252,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$67.59. The company has a market cap of C$31.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

