Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 3.6%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.58. 13,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 741,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

