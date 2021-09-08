Rocket Vault Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00190599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.79 or 0.07251339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.28 or 0.99928149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00736653 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

