Rigel Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $404,862.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $198,813.60 and $404,862.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00150266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00723248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.