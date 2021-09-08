Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,845 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

