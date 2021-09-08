Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.65 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.