Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Boyd Gaming worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

