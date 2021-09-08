Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Colfax were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.