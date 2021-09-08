Reviewing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -74.20 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.16 $17.95 million $0.24 129.96

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.75%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

